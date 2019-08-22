|
John W. Carl, 78, formerly of Atlantic, PA and Shelley, ID passed away on August 5th, 2019.
He was born April 16, 1941 in Meadville, PA, a son of Homer T. and Catherine M. Antis Carl.
John was a 1960 graduate of Conneaut Lake Area High School. He drove for O.D. Anderson Coach for several years.
He was an OTR truck driver; driving over 3 million miles for Killpack Trucking, Inc. of Idaho Falls, ID, just one of the many companies he worked for.
John was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his son, Mark Alan Hoover and a sister, Regina (Jean) Carl Ellerbee.
John is survived by his wife Theresa L. Antonietta Carl of Idaho Falls, ID, a sister, Cora (Pat) Carl Staudt of Conneaut Lake and a brother, George T. Carl of Atlantic and 9 children: Diane Hoover Cornell and Jackie Hoover Black (mother Velma), Steven J. Carl, Heida Carl Dana, and Heather A. Carl (mother Pat), Stephen M. Carl, Joseph M. Carl, Katie L. Carl ,Emily L. Carl Boyd, (mother Theresa) . He had 22 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in Post Register on Aug. 22, 2019