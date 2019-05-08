Services Coltrin Mortuary & Crematory 2100 East First Street Idaho Falls , ID 83402 (208) 524-1000 Resources More Obituaries for John Drouin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Charles Drouin

1939 - 2019 Obituary Flowers John Charles Drouin born Sept. 20, 1939, to George W. Drouin and Louise Meyers in Andover, Massachusetts passed away May 6, 2019, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He grew up in California and Florida as his father served in the Navy. He married Carol Ruth Hadley on December 20, 1965, and they raised 2 daughters and a son together. John served in the Navy from 1960 to 1968. He worked at Argonne National Laboratory starting in 1968 and retired in 1999.



John was best known for his selfless acts of kindness. Whether it was cutting down trees and hauling them away or removing snow for family and neighbors, he was always helping. John also had a love for building and welding things. You can see his work at the soccer complex as he created the soccer ball. He enjoyed riding his bicycle, geocaching, benchmarking, and working in his shop. He had a few special buddies including his grandchildren and his sweet lapdog, Sam, who passed recently. John was not just tall in stature, but in compassion and love for others. Building his shop all out of cinderblock is an example of how he did things. He built it as a fortress letting his engineering work more than just at the site.



John was preceded in death by an infant son, his parents, and brother Mike.



He is survived by his wife, Carol of Idaho Falls; his daughter, Wendy (Brad) Owens of Idaho Falls; his son, Gary (Susan) Drouin of Ammon; his daughter, Susan (Gary) Peterson of Idaho Falls; 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.



At Dad's request, we will honor him with military rites at a family graveside service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Published in Post Register on May 8, 2019