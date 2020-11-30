John Freeman Cheadle passed away from lung cancer on Nov. 27, 2020. He was born September 25, 1954 to Norma Rose Thomas and Lawrence Coy Cheadle at St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona. John's mom was a nurse and his dad commuted to Anchorage, Alaska where he was a heavy equipment operator and welder. John was mostly raised by his grandmother Jewell Brown Thompson with lots of love and discipline. Upon graduation, John worked at a ranch in Walla Walla, Washington and at an assisted Living Facility in Pasco, Washington. Moving to California he worked at a Benedictine Monastery at St. MIchael's in Long Beach, California doing nursing care for destitute people. In 1978 he received his LPN certificate from the Institute for Medical Studies in Garden Grove, California. Starting his own Home Health Agency in San Diego, California he employed forty five people for seven years. He moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho in 1990 and started working as a full-time caregiver for Hollen J. Hiller who was a complete quadriplegic. John had incredible patience managing Hollen's household with a wonderful sense of humor and becoming a lifelong friend and companion to Hollen until Hollen's death in 2005. He and Hollen loved to spend weekends in Jackpot and Las Vegas competing at Texas Hold'em. Hollen's family became John's family and
he was well-loved. He was also a talented pianist. John moved to Boise and continued nursing with employment at Southwest LPAC, Intermountain Hospital, and later as a clerk at "The Smokeshop". John was a kind gentle soul.Quietly working in the background to be supportive and make things run smoother, he rarely complained. He will be missed by many friends, particularly, his adopted family Deborah Hiller LaSalle with sons Lucas and Austin, Nanette Hiller with sons Nic and Romen, Hiedi Hiller Scott with sons Noah and Christian, Donna Hiller, the Tom Anderson family, Dave Anderson family , Nancy Anderson, and Louise Baker. His loving sweet nature will
be missed from this planet. There will be no formal funeral services, but please share memories and condolences on WeRememberbyAncenstry.com
. under John Freeman Cheadle, under In lieu of flowers please donate in John's name to Americancancersociety.org