John (Jan) Cusimano
1931 - 2020
John (Jan) Cusimano, 88, passed away, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at his apartment in Boise, Idaho of natural causes.

Jan was born September 7, 1931 in Utica, New York to Ida R. Whipper. He met his wife, Shirley while stationed at Mtn. Home Airforce Base. They married October 5, 1952 and after 62 years of marriage he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley.

Jan and Shirley had three daughters, Leslie (Terry) Voyles, Jana Lee (Dan) Zillner and Melanie Braum. He had two grandsons, Bart (Mandi) Zillner and Alex Braum; and two great grandsons, Jackson and Cohen Zillner.

Dad was a physicist at the INEL for 37 years. He was a proud veteran and president of the AEC Sportsman Club for many years. Our dad was a true fisherman at heart. Dads favorite fishing companion was his wife, Shirley (Mom). Spending hours fishing (not always catching) was his favorite past time, which he enjoyed his entire life.

Dad, you are loved and missed.

Published in Post Register on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 W. Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 376-5400
