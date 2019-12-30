|
John Enoch Morton, 40, died Sunday December 29, 2019 at his home in Rexburg, Idaho after battling liver cancer.
He was born on June 28, 1979 in Mesa Arizona to Allan and Jaime Morton. From the time he was a baby his smile and friendliness charmed other people. He was known for his laugh and ability to make others laugh.
He loved fishing with his family and friends.
He was a devoted husband and father. He will be missed.
He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Morton, children; Breana Morton, Lillee Morton, Gage Eddins, and Enoch Morton. He is also survived by his parents, Allan and Jaime Morton, his grandmother, Beverly Call, his brother, Jared Morton, sisters, Kim Murray, Danielle Pollock, Destiny Dobson, as well as four uncles, seven aunts and lots of cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, James Call and Ermel Morton, his grandmother, Lena Morton and an uncle Joseph Call.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Rexburg Center Stake, 590 Summerwood, Rexburg. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home and again from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. at the church prior to services. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com
Published in Post Register on Dec. 30, 2019