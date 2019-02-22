Resources More Obituaries for John Moser Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Moser

1993 - 2019 Obituary Flowers John Dudley Moser, 25 of Rigby, Idaho passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019. John was born September 14, 1993 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Dudley Vaughn Moser and Lori Ione Martin Moser. He was raised in Alaska then moved to Rigby for his senior year, graduating from Rigby High School. John served in the Army National Guard, enlisting in 2018. He also worked as a Fed Ex driver for 4 years. John was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; he served in the Tulsa, Oklahoma Mission from 2012-2014. He was active in the Rigby YSA Ward. John enjoyed video and computer games, anything to do with food, hanging out with his friends and loved serving in the National Guard. He is survived by his parents, Dudley and Lori Moser of Rigby; sister, Emma Maire (Danny) Norton of Rexburg; and grandparents, Diane (Butch) Widerburg of Bullhead City, Arizona. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ross and Darlene Moser and Larry Dee Martin. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Rigby South Stake Center, 106 N. 3800 E., Rigby, with Bishop Jerry Foster conducting. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, 101 W. Main Street, Rigby; and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., prior to services at the church. Interment will be in the Grant Central Cemetery with military rites by the Idaho Honor Guard. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Published in Post Register on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries