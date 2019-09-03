Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bert Flamm Mortuary - St. Anthony
581 East 1st North
St. Anthony, ID 83445
(208) 624-7351
Resources
More Obituaries for John Pierotti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Pierotti


1938 - 2019
Send Flowers
John Pierotti Obituary
John Edwin Pierotti passed away on August 29th, 2019, at his home in St. Anthony, Idaho, of a lingering illness. His loving wife was at his side.

He is survived by his wife, Felica Pierotti, his stepsons, Michael and Jason, his daughters, Joanna and Gina, and 4 grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held Friday, September 6th at 11:00 a.m. at Bert Flamm Mortuary, 581 East 1st North, St. Anthony. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in the Wilford Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com.
Published in Post Register on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.