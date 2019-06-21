Resources More Obituaries for John Slater Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Slater

1948 - 2019 Obituary Flowers John "Jack" Marlowe Slater, 71, of Albuquerque, New Mexico passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones.



He was born on January 11, 1948 in Carlinville, Illinois. Jack graduated from Champaign High School in Champaign, Illinois. His teenage years were spent pursuing his interests including the ham radio, photography, and golf. Jack attended Monmouth College in Illinois and graduated in 1970 with a bachelor's degree in physics, as well as participating on the college golf team. Jack then attended the University of Colorado in Boulder, graduating in 1976 with a PhD in atomic physics.



Jack was a brilliant, kind, and good-natured man, loyal to his friends and family. He loved to spend time outdoors, including hiking, golf, and cross country skiing. He was impassioned to examine any topic from all angles in order to comprehend it. He was an avid reader of books, some authored by Nobel Laureate physicists, mathematicians and computer scientists.



Jack was highly-respected in the field of atomic physics. He began his career managing a Free Electron Laser program at Mathematical Sciences Northwest (MSNW) in Bellevue, Washington.



His work paired MSNW with Boeing for research and development of lasers as part of the government-funded STAR WARS program. In 1992, he started work at Idaho National Laboratory (INL) in Idaho Falls, Idaho. At INL he managed the physics group, primarily developing sensors for industrial material processing. In 2002, he joined Schafer Corporation's HEL- JTO (High Energy Laser Joint Technology Office) in Albuquerque, New Mexico. His role was to provide technical review and advice for the advancement of High Energy Laser development within the Department of Defense (DoD). Over his long career, he was invited to serve on various DoD committees, published approximately thirty technical papers, was awarded four patents based on his work at INL, and represented JTO as a speaker at approximately ten professional meetings. He received the DEPS (Directed Energy Professional Society) Fellowship Award in 2009 for his significant scientific contributions in the field of High Energy Lasers, an award given to people who have made notable and lifelong contributions in the field. Jack expressed his gratitude for the many cherished friendships he developed with other laser scientists over his long career.



Jack is survived by his wife of 44 years, Nancy; his children, Matthew Slater of Kent, WA, and Nicole Slater (Matthew Stensrud) of Shawnee, KS; grandchildren, Jackson and Harper Stensrud; and his siblings, Don Slater (Kathleen) of Pasadena, CA, and Susan Garrison (William) of Danville, IL. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Verna and Marlowe Slater of Champaign, IL.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Albuquerque Museum, Ventana Salon, 2000 Mountain Road NW, Albuquerque, NM. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Society for Engineering Education (ASEE), a nonprofit dedicated to advancing education pertaining to engineering and allied branches of science and technology (www.asee.org/public/donation/now or www.asee.org). The "John M. Slater Scholarship Fund" is active beginning June 24, 2019.