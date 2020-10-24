John H. Strack, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 20, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
John was born May 5, 1935, in Burlington, Iowa, to Robert E. Strack and Viola M. Mills Strack. He grew up and attended schools in Iowa and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Long Beach, California. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
On June 30, 1979, he married Carol A. Rowe in Bellflower, California. John and Carol made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where John worked as a Tax Advisor for H&R Block.
He was a member of the Calvary Chapel in Idaho Falls and the Broe Lodge 1087.
John is survived by his loving wife, Carol Strack of Idaho Falls; son, Victor C. Strack of Bloomington, MN; daughter, Debra L. Alonzo of Monrovia, CA; son, John H. Strack Jr. of Carson City, NV; son, Robert Strack of San Marco, CA; daughter, Rene' B. Vidlak of Belevue, NE; sister, Elaine Bennett of San Marcos, CA; 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Viola Strack.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Bonneville Humane Society (444 N. Eastern Avenue, Idaho Falls, ID 83402) or Best Friends Animal Society (bestfriends.org
).
