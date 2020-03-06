|
John B. Swager, longtime resident of Lewisville passed away Thursday, March 05, 2020 at his home at the age of 75. He was surrounded by his 4 daughters. John was born November 2, 1944 in Rigby, Idaho to John Edward Swager and Ethel Luneta Jakeman. John was raised and attended schools in Rigby, ID and Nyssa, OR, graduating from Nyssa High School. John served honorably in the US Navy. He then attended vocational college to expand his education. He married Cheryl Butler DeWiner and was blessed with 4 daughters; Kim, Coy, Keri and Crista. They later divorced. John worked for Idahoan Foods for 46 years as a computer programmer and mechanical engineer for the packaging department. He enjoyed life; fishing, gardening, woodworking, cooking and was always on the go and ready for anything. He loved to spend time with his family and friends; trips to Disneyland, RV Trips, and shopping. He was huge fan of his grandchildren and supported them at all of their events. He especially looked forward to summers in Lewisville when his daughters and grandchildren would come stay at his house. He is survived by his daughters; Kim (Paul) Kenner of Las Vegas, NV, Coy (Steve) Seimears of Lewisville, ID, Keri (Rich) Shuman of Boulder City, NV, Crista (Kenny) Phillipp of Las Vegas, NV; sisters, Joyce (Larry) Riley of Rigby, ID, Helen (Sherm) Gilson of Boise, ID; Nephews Curtis Riley of Boise, ID, Bryan Riley of Rigby, ID, and 18 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Swager and Ethel Morgan and niece, Miquette Gilson. A visitation will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho 83442. A Graveside Service and Celebration of Life will be planned for June near Father's Day; information to be announced. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby, condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Mar. 6, 2020