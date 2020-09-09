John Dale Woods was born to Gordon Lee and Christine Murdock Woods on August 08, 1974 in Blackfoot, Idaho. He passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Pocatello, Idaho.



John was blessed to grow up in a loving home attending school in the Snake River district where he graduated in 1993.



John has had many good friends over the years and he truly loved them all. He was the type of person who would defend his family and friends at all cost.



He was often adventurous and fearless when it came to dirt biking, water-skiing, wake boarding, hunting and even sky-diving.



When John was 15 he spent two years in California with his family where he learned to Scuba-dive with his father. They enjoyed many fun diving trips together often bringing home many varieties of fish, crab and lobster. He also loved all types of fishing with his grandpa Woods.



After graduation John attended the Ironworker Apprenticeship and became a Journeyman Ironworker like his father and grandfather before him.



This was a new adventure for John, and he was unafraid of the heights and dangers of the job. He worked on many jobs over the years in Idaho, Montana, and Colorado. Some of his favorite jobs were with Empire Steel where he managed the work for his parent's structural steel company.



On April 02, 2004 John married Ximena Liliana Pinto in Pocatello and became the step-father of Taylor Liliana Snell whom he adored and loved as a daughter.







On June 12, 2005 Alexis Tae Woods was born. This dark haired little beauty fast became the joy of John's life taking her everywhere he possibly could with him.



John is survived by his daughter, Alexis Tae Woods of Pocatello; his parents, Gordon and Christine Woods of Blackfoot ID; two sisters and his brother, Krisette (Craig) Spangler of Port Orchard WA, Annisa Kae (Kelly) Van Orden of Rockford ID and Zachariah G. (Stephanie) Woods of Idaho Falls ID; grandparents John and Marilyn Woods of Blackfoot ID and Dale C Murdock of Blackfoot ID, as well as several nephews and nieces, uncles, aunts and cousins.



A private family funeral was held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 under the care of the Hawker Funeral Home followed by the interment at the Riverside-Thomas Idaho Cemetery.



The family would like to thank the Hawker Funeral Home and all family and friends who sent flowers, food and condolences.



