Johnny Moreno, 75, and former resident of Idaho Falls, passed away August 7, 2019, in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, at his home.
Johnny was born the on May 30, 1944, in Hondo, Texas, to Felix and Concepcion "Connie" Moreno. He grew up in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and married Ginger Ivie. They were later divorced. He worked for Ashment Farms in Idaho Falls and Apple Valley, California. He worked for Blue Blood Farms in Layton, Utah, and later in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.
In his spare time, Johnny enjoyed fishing and attending antique car shows. He also loved to watch horse racing and WWE wrestling.
Johnny is survived by his loving son, Todd Moreno; step-daughters, Tracey and Tina; sisters, Lupe (Jack, deceased) Jockumsen; Rose (Fred) Kienlen; Vangie (David) Ceci; Erma (Morris) Jenkins, Barbara (John) McCarthy, Teresa (Tony) Stone, Alicia (Juan) Lozano, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Felix Moreno Sr.; brother, Felix Moreno Jr.; sister, Dolores Gomez; grandparents, Lorenzo and Placida Hernandez.
A Rosary will be held Thursday, August 15th, at 7:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge Ave.) A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, August 16th, at 2:00 p.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Father Ron Wekerle officiating. Burial will be at Fielding Memorial Park. A luncheon will follow at Christ the King Catholic Church.
Please make donations to Wood Funeral Home to help the family with funeral expenses.
Published in Post Register on Aug. 8, 2019