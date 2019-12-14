|
Jolene Mason Wright passed away in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on December 10, 2019, at the age of 81. She was a wonderful example of how life should be lived, enjoyed and shared with others. She loved her husband, family, and friends with all of her heart. She will be remembered for sharing all of her talents with those around her throughout her life.
Jolene was born June 15, 1938, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Edgar Jensen Mason and Veleta Elison Mason. She grew up with a younger brother Jay Mason and was very close to a cousin Kenny Elison, who she considered a brother. She attended schools in the area and graduated from Idaho Falls High and then attended Ricks College. Jolene had many defining moments in her life and one of them occurred during her childhood. On August 1, 1951, during a hike at Darby's Girl Camp, Jolene's group was involved in a lightning strike that changed her life.
Another defining moment occurred on November 13, 1957. This is the date she married the love of her life, S. Warren "Bud" Wright, in the Idaho Falls Temple, where they were sealed for eternity. They loved each other and were often seen smooching by family and friends. They made Idaho Falls their home but also lived in Mesa, Arizona, and Saint George, Utah.
Jolene was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and shared her love of the church through the beautiful music that she often played. She also loved to share her testimony of The Book of Mormon. She didn't waste much time but instead, was always cooking a new recipe, painting a new picture, or doing family history. She loved the cabin in Island Park where she would ride 4-wheelers, razors, float the river at Macks Inn, and play "tree golf". She will be deeply missed by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Here are a few things Mom loved: Mom loved Hersey candy bars (with almonds was even better), she her dog loved Riley, she loved going to lunch with her sweet friends, she loved playing love songs to my dad, she loved sweat shirts and colorful socks, she loved teaching piano, art and golf, she loved blue cars, she loved Coca Cola (after which she would say Smooth), she loved holding her mother's hand as they talked and most of all she loved all of us.
Jolene is survived by her sons, Brett (Barbara) Wright, Hal (Laurie) Wright, Allan (Trisha) Wright, Kris (Rochelle) Wright, all of Idaho Falls Idaho: Wendy (Marc) Conner of Colorado Springs, Co. 23 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brother Jay Edgar Mason, granddaughter, Ashley Wright, and grandson Sam Wright.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday December 20, 2019, at Brookview Ward, 1925 East 49th South, with Bishop Cook officiating. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 6-8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge, and Friday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 14, 2019