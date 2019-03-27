Resources More Obituaries for Jolyn Bennett Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jolyn Bennett

1964 - 2019 Obituary Flowers FARR WEST - Jolyn Scholes Bennett, 55, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 25, 2019.



Jolyn was born February 1, 1964, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to David & JoAnn Burtenshaw Scholes, whom she loved dearly.



She was raised on a farm in Rigby, Idaho, with six rowdy siblings and moved to Idaho Falls in 1976. She was a graduate of Bonneville High School in 1982.



She was determined, hard-working, caring and kind. She encouraged everyone to follow their dreams and supported her family in all endeavors. She loved to ski, snack, sew, paint, cook, garden, fish and enjoyed spending time in the outdoors (is anybody hungry?).



In her professional career she used her gift of people skills as a Project Controls Engineer allowing her to travel coast to coast. She loved to travel and had dreams of seeing the world. Later in life, she set out to accomplish a life-long goal of finishing her degree. She was a proud Weber State Wildcat and successfully obtained a bachelor's degree in social work. She had a huge heart and went out of her way to feed the homeless, send care packages to the troops, nurture the mentally ill, carpool neighborhood children, spend time with her grand babies and host family in her home. She was funny, could brighten any room just with her presence, had an infectious laugh and was always the life of the party.



Jolyn married Anthony Martin Bennett August 27th 2011 in Ririe, Idaho, in front of family and friends. She loved her family and dogs (Jack & Otis) fiercely and was a proud mom and "granny." She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Waltham, Massachusetts.



She is survived by her husband and son Jared (Ashley) Scholes, daughter Jessica (Jake) Fassett and three beautiful granddaughters Madyson, Gracie & Kenadee (Scholes).



She is also survived by her siblings, Greg (Lydia), Mikel, Juli (Frank) Morton, Brad (Susan), Bruce (Deby), Paul (Chandra) and 31 nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, momma Sharon (step-mother), Brenda Scholes (sister-in-law) and two nephews (Gregory Neal and Jeremy Scholes).



Funeral services will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, with Greg Scholes conducting. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery where she'll be laid to rest next to her parents.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Mar. 27, 2019