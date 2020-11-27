Jose Cisneros Gonzales, 61, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 25, 2020, at his home. He was under the care of Solace Hospice.
Jose was born July 10, 1959, in Michoacan, Mexico, to Benancio Cisneros and Eloisa Gonzales Cisneros. He grew up and attended schools in Mexico. He moved to the United States in 1976, and became a citizen September 26, 2000.
On December 28, 1995, he married Ubalda De Los Santos in Mexico. Jose and Ubalda made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Jose worked in maintenance for Fresh Pak for 33 years.
He was a member of the Catholic Church. He enjoyed the outdoors including fishing, camping, and gardening. He loved his family and spending time with them.
Jose is survived by his son, Ricardo Llamas of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Ann L. Baltazar of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Raul Llamas of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Jose A. Cisneros of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Josefina Cisneros; brother, Manuel Cisneros; sister, Lucina Cisneros; sister, Guadalupe Cisneros; brother, Moises Cisneros; brother, Antonio Cisneros; and nine grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ubalda Cisneros, his parents and his sister Celia Cisneros.
A rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. Sunday at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, with a visitation to follow until 8:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 145 9th Street. Burial will be in the Lincoln Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com
.