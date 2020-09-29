Joe was born on October 12, 1922, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Joseph Nicholas Bell and Emma Mae Crow. Joe's early childhood was spent in South Dakota. With the onset of the depression, the family moved to Fort Hall, Idaho where his mother had found work. They later moved to Chinle Arizona and then onto Santa Cruz California, where they settled. Joe loved being near the ocean and spent many hours surfing, even making his own surfboard. Joe graduated from Santa Cruz High School in 1941. Following High School, he attended Salinas Jr. College.
As World War II broke out, he left college and joined the Army Air Corp. He was assigned to the 22nd heavy bomber group, 408 squadrons, and flew as a B-24 bombardier, flying 43 combat missions in the Pacific Theater from 1943-1945. He also served in the Korean War from 1950-1952 doing Army Recon. He was honorably discharged with the rank of 1st Lieutenant.
While on leave from the military, and while visiting his sister in Idaho, he met the love of his life, LaRue McCrary. They were married on Aug 15, 1945, in Shelley Idaho. Upon Joe's conversion to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, they were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. They soon bought a house and settled in Idaho Falls, where they eventually welcomed 4 children into their lives. Joe was a man of all trades, working on a turkey farm, as a lineman for the phone company, driving a bread truck, as a mail clerk for the Postal Service, and owning a grocery store. He finally settled at Pembroke's of Idaho, later named Yost office Systems, where he worked as a salesman until he retired in 1984.
When Joe joined the church, he did it with his heart and soul. He served willingly and often, serving in the Young Men's, in several Bishoprics, and on High councils. He was called as the Bishop of the Idaho Falls 10th ward and served there for 7 years. He was later called as President of the Idaho Falls North Stake. He and LaRue served missions in Grenada, In Salt Lake City as directors of the Member Locator department, and 2 missions as directors of the Idaho Falls Family History Center. Joe loved working at the Humanitarian Center in Idaho Falls.
His hobbies were many and included camping, cabinet making, gardening, carving, traveling, Family History, and spoiling LaRue and his Grandchildren.
Joe enjoyed life, loved his family, kept his covenants, served, and loved the Lord.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Tom, and 2 sisters Dorothy and Audrey.
He is survived by his wife LaRue of Idaho Falls, a son Lloyd (Annette) Bell of Beaverton Oregon, a son Craig (Ann) Bell of Missoula Montana, a daughter Peggy (Craig) Berrett of Kaysville Utah, and a daughter Lauri (Cloyd) Jones of Idaho Falls. He has 17 grandchildren, 53 Great-grandchildren, and 1 Great-Great Grandson.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 2, 2020, at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com
