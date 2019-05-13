Services Utah Valley Mortuary 1966 W 700 N Lindon , UT 84042 (801) 796-3503 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Grandview 14th Ward 1122 Grand Avenue Provo , UT View Map Visitation 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Grandview 14th Ward 1122 Grand Avenue Provo , UT View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Grandview 14th Ward 1122 Grand Avenue Provo , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Joseph Burton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joseph Burton

1948 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Joseph Brad Burton died on May 9, 2019 at his home after a long battle with cancer. He was born on April 24, 1948 to Robert Chandler Burton (deceased) and Louise Fielding Burton in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was the second of four brothers (Brent, Blaine and Brian of Idaho Falls). He attended Idaho Falls High School and subsequently enrolled at Brigham Young University.



He served an LDS mission to the British Mission from 1967-1969, where he met many lifelong friends. He returned to school at BYU and studied English and Psychology and earned a Master's Degree in Marriage and Family Therapy.



Brad met Debra Bawden in 1971. They dated at BYU and were married in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on August 22, 1972. After graduation, they moved to San Fernando, California in 1976 with their young family. Brad began his career with LDS Family Services, becoming agency director in Burbank. He quickly adopted the Los Angeles Dodgers as his team and enjoyed watching or going to games whenever he could. He served as bishop of the San Fernando Ward for several years and in other callings in the Granada Hills Stake.



Eventually, Brad and Debbie moved to Provo, Utah, where Brad worked at the BYU Comprehensive Clinic and with missionaries facing mental health issues at the Missionary Training Center. They raised a family of eight children - Joseph Brad, Jr. (Dicy, deceased), Matt (Carrie), Karalee Jacobsen (Craig), Marianne Millar (Jed), Emily Long (Matt), John (Joy), Marc (Cami), and Erica. Much of Brad's work and church service was focused on improving the lives of youth and young adults. He was a passionate sports fan, and checked in every morning on BYU sports and Dodger news in the newspaper. He retired from LDS Family Services in February 2019 after 43 years of dedicated service.



Brad taught us lessons of faith and determination and how to have joy in spite of medical challenges. He endured well through countless rounds of chemotherapy and had an attitude of hope through all of it. The family would like to express its appreciation to the doctors and nurses of the Huntsman Cancer Institute and MD Anderson Cancer Center who worked to extend Brad's life and provide many years of health for the past twenty years, dear friends and neighbors for their faith and acts of service, and family members who exemplified Christ-like service in small and great ways.



Brad's greatest legacy is his family - his dear wife, eight children and twenty-seven grandchildren who look up to him as a loving example.



Funeral Services will be held Friday, May 17th, at 11:00 am, at the Grandview 14th Ward, 1122 Grand Avenue, Provo, Utah, where Visitations will be held Thursday, May 16th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and prior to services on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Interment in the East Lawn Memorial Hills Cemetery, Provo, Utah.



Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at uvfuneral.com. Published in Post Register on May 13, 2019