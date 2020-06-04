Joseph Gasidlo was born June 29, 1935 in Detroit, Michigan to Julian and Mary Gasidlo, the second of five children. He moved to Idaho Falls in 1960 and worked for 35 years as an experimental physicist at Argonne National laboratories.He loved the Western outdoors, enjoying back packing, mountain climbing, skiing, cross country skiing, kayaking and rafting. He was a long time member and rafting instructor of the Idaho Alpine Club.He rafted the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon twice, the first time with a female rafter who taught him how to run the river, and the second time solo in his own raft. He took his father and brothers up the Middle Teton and his parents, brothers, sister and a nephew on many private rafting trips.He is survived by his sister Judith of Arroyo Grande, California, his brother John of Kaneohe, Hawaii, his sister-in-laws Elaine Gasidlo of Carleton, Michigan and Barbara Shimei of Kaneohe, Hawaii and his nieces and nephews.A private ceremony will be held in the future.