Resources More Obituaries for Joseph Lyons Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joseph Lyons

1936 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Joseph Betts Lyons passed away on June 22, 2019, due to heart complications.



Joe was born in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada to George and Ilene Lyons. He was the 8th of 13 children. Joe married his sweetheart, Carolyn Benson, on January 22, 1960. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. Joe and Carolyn have five children, Konda (Rex) Fullmer of Rexburg, ID, Carol (Matt) Andrews of Maple Valley, WA, Chantelle (Guy) Robertson of Rexburg, ID, Kristine Lyons of SLC, UT, and Herb (Kristi) Lyons of West Jordan, UT.



Joe was a plumber and a general contractor for 43 years. He built many beautiful homes and loved being creative. He loved tools - lots of them...and building and tinkering. He was a bit of a "McGyver." Joe made life fun and built play equipment in his yard, including a zipline, and every dangerous and exciting toy he could invent. He also built fun four-wheeler train cars that his grandchildren loved riding in. Joe had a big yard and loved hosting his ward carnival parties in West Jordan.



Joe's family lived in Lyman, Idaho - Calgary, Alberta - Leslieville, Alberta - Woodland Hills - Salem, Utah - Salt Lake City, Utah, and then West Jordan, Utah, for the last 22 years. Joe and Carolyn moved to Rigby, Idaho, in October 2018.



Joe loved his beautiful wife, Carolyn, and his children and grandchildren. He has 5 children, 19 grandchildren, and 34 great grandchildren. He loved good music, including Hawaiian and organ music. He liked boating, camping, traveling, and playing golf.



The Lyons family thanks Madison Memorial Hospital Emergency staff and the ICU staff of EIRMC for their prompt, compassionate, and professional care of our family in this time of need. Cremation services provided by Wood Funeral Home and Eagle Rock Crematory.



A Celebration of Life for friends and family will be held on July 5, 2019, at the Rexburg East Stake Center, 387 South 4th East at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memories of Joe can be sent to 362 North 4050 East, Rigby, ID 83442.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on June 25, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.