I first met Joe when he joined our group, Reactor Components Design, Fast Flux Test Facility Engineering at Westinghouse Hanford Company in Richland, Washington at the Hanford Site in the early 80's. I was tickled to meet a fellow New Mexican. I was born just a few miles away in Raton in 1950 when he was still living in Dawson. I was raised east of there around Des Moines. Later, he returned to Idaho with EG&G and I followed a few years later with Westinghouse. We eventually hooked up again in our careers. Then, in our retirements, we would see each other frequently at what I called the Every-Other-Friday Old Fart's Lunch at Plum Loco in IF. I picked him up a couple of times to make sure he got to join us in telling tall tales of our careers. Of course our own conversations turned to New Mexico. Whenever I returned from NM visiting family, I would share photos of what my Dad called "God's Country". We would share web links and refer to each other books of the history of the area. We would miss the food not only of NM but also of our shared Middle Eastern ancestry (Greek/Lebanese--close enough). He told me that at Easter, his job was to make the bread for the family dinner. I'm sorry I never got to try his bread. Not only was Joe a true gentleman, he was a Gentle Man. He spoke softly, so when he did, the tables would go quiet so we could hear him. It seemed also when he spoke, it was always with a smile. I will miss him.

Ron Lujan

Friend