Josephine was born November 20, 1939, in Rigby, Idaho, to George Anthony Butler and Hazel Eloise Park.



Jo graduated from Firth High School and attended nursing school at the Sacred Heart Hospital; where she met the love of her life, Ferdinand H. Jensen.



Jo and Ferd were married in Basalt, Idaho, on January 16, 1960. The couple moved to the East Coast where she embraced the life of a "Navy wife." The couple welcomed three sons into the world during their first three years of marriage. Jo was an amazing mother, raising her three boys, while Ferd was at sea much of the time. Jo worked as an LPN, mainly during the midnight shift, to be home with her boys during the day. Jo loved living so close to the beach. She took the three boys to the beach every Sunday after church, and almost every day in the summertime. She also decorated beautiful wedding cakes, which she continued to do for friends and family for many years. In 1975, Jo and Ferd welcomed a daughter to the family, retired from the Navy and moved to Blackfoot, Idaho.



Jo was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She especially enjoyed working on crafts, so much so that she and Ferd had a craft store in Blackfoot for several years. She was a Boy Scout Den Mother, 4-H Leader, Girls Camp Counselor, taught cake decorating classes and so much more. Jo had a love of traveling (especially to warm places), enjoyed picking huckleberries with her mother and sisters, watching movies (particularly for the popcorn), playing dominos, dice and cards, working on genealogy, camping and listening to music. Jo was tough, compassionate, creative, kind and selfless. She was an amazing mother, grandmother and friend to many.



Josephine is survived by her children, Dale Anthony Jensen of Blackfoot, Melvin Ray (Bonnie) Jensen of St. George, UT, Bruce Allen Jensen of Pocatello; and daughter, Cynthia Jensen (Jack) Krawczyk of Phoenix, AZ. She is also survived by her siblings, Frank Butler, Reada Stevens, Carol Spencer, Ella Brewington, Radene Cox, Debra Passino, Roger Butler and Ronnie Butler; 10 grandchildren (Brandon, Justin, Nicole, Brett, Josh, Austin, Cole, Casey, Abby and Brooke) and 7 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Ferdinand Jensen and her parents.



Josephine will be laid to rest next to her husband, Ferd, at the Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot. Funeral services will be held at the Hawker Funeral Home next Saturday, May 16, 2020. The family will meet with friends Friday, May 15, 2020 from 6 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



If you are so moved, donations can be made in Josephine's name to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ, 85014.



Memories of Jo and condolences to her family can be shared at

