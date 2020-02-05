|
After a long battle with colon cancer, Joshua Kent Johnson, 43, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at American Fork Hospital. He was surrounded by his loving family. Joshua was born December 3, 1976 in Brigham City, Utah to Kent B. and Karen M. Johnson. He lived in Logan, Utah while his father finished school at USU. His family moved to Kent, Washington and then settled in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Joshua loved learning and figuring out how things worked. If something stopped working, it could be found in his room where he was trying to fix it. He enjoyed hiking, biking, camping, fixing cars, playing the piano and swimming with his high school swim team. He attended school in Idaho Falls and graduated from Skyline High School and Ricks College. While attending Ricks, he worked with computers and decided he wanted to work with them as a profession. He graduated from Utah Valley University with a bachelor's degree in Computer Science. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission in Zurich, Switzerland from 1996 to 1998. Joshua met Kristen Phillips on LDS Singles in September 2002. They were married on May 10, 2003 and sealed in the Mount Timpanogos Temple. Kristen and Joshua were blessed with two daughters, Hannah and Hailey. Joshua worked at Dentrix /Henry Schein One as both a Database Architect and Senior Software Engineer. He continued working from office and home through his battle with cancer until the week before Christmas 2019 when he went on short term disability. Even after the holidays Joshua talked about returning to work and was working on building up his strength so that he could return. Joshua was someone you could count on to be there, he kept his promises and would push himself to get something done. Joshua is survived by his loving wife and two daughters, his parents, Kent and Karen Johnson, and siblings, Chantelle Worthington, Krista Johnson, Tiffany (Darl) Flake, Derek Johnson, Alesha Johnson, and Adam (Katie) Johnson. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sherman and Bonnie Mabey and Curtis and Tess Johnson, two aunts, and three cousins. Memorial Services will be held Friday, February 7th, at 5:00 pm, at the American Fork 16th Ward building, 507 West 700 North, American Fork, Utah, where a Visitation will be held prior to services from 3:30 to 4:45 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/joshua-johnson-legacy-fund. Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Https://www.utahvalleyfuneral.com/m/obituary/joshua-johnson-9/memories
Published in Post Register on Feb. 5, 2020