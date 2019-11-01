|
Joshua Peyton Lovell was born in Houston, Texas on July 5, 1977. He passed away suddenly on October 18, 2019.
When Joshua was 8 years old, and his brother, Justin was 10, they flew from Houston to join their new family in Ririe, Idaho. Larry, Cathleen "Cathy", and their son, Shawn; welcomed their new boys with open arms and warm hearts. It was quite an adjustment for two city boys to come to the small rural town of Ririe, but they soon became loved by all that knew them.
Joshua attended schools in Ririe and loved playing the flute for band. He had a tender heart and a love for all animals.
Joshua married his wonderful sweetheart, Stacie Bennett on January 27, 2009. She passed away on November 19, 2010 in Pocatello, Idaho. He missed her dearly!
Joshua is survived by his parents, Larry and Cathy Lovell; two brothers, Justin Lovell, Harrisburg, PA; Shawn (Tannya) Lovell, West Jordan, UT; his daughter, Madasyn Porter; two nephews and one niece.
There will not be a service at this time. A graveside service will be determined for a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with his family online at wilksfuneralhome.com. His family extends their gratitude and a special thanks to Ella at Candlewood Counseling for her loving kindness towards Joshua.
Published in Post Register on Nov. 1, 2019