Joshua Youngstrom
1980 - 2020
Joshua Ryan Youngstrom, 39, of Idaho Falls, Idaho passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020. He was born November 13, 1980 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the son of Lewis Jay Youngstrom and Joyce Rasmussen Youngstrom.

Josh was raised in Rigby, Idaho and attended Rigby schools where he received his GED. On September 26, 1998 he married Genni Thorne his High School sweetheart, in LaBelle, Idaho. They were blessed with six children. Although they divorced, they stayed friends.

Josh had worked for Knife River Construction, HK Construction and a part owner in Red Line Construction. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had belonged to the VNEA Pool League. He enjoyed being in the outdoors, more specifically the mountains. He loved to go four wheeler and Razor riding and to be together with family.

Josh is survived by his Daughters; Kelcee Youngstrom, Lizee Youngsgtrom, both of Idaho Falls, ID., His sons Kadin Youngstrom, Nick Youngstrom, and Coleton Youngstrom, all of Idaho Falls, ID. In his last year he had a relationship with Sharada Gallup and was a father figure to her four children, Kacen Bryars, Kadge Bryars, Bryndley Bryars, and Taeley Bryers. His parents, Jay and Joyce Youngstrom of Rigby, ID. Sisters; Jaylene (Robert) Wood of Huntington Beach, CA and Jennifer (Brad) Coen of Rigby, ID. Brothers; Jim (Shannon) Youngstrom of Rigby, ID, Jeff Youngstrom of Idaho Falls, ID, Jody (Courtney) Youngstrom of Menan, ID, Jamie Youngstrom of Rigby, ID, and Jerry (Ginger) Youngstrom of Idaho Falls, ID. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Katie Ann Youngstrom.

A funeral service will be held Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 5:00 PM at the LaBelle Lake Reception Center. (678 N. 4212 E., Rigby, ID). The family will visit with friends from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. at LaBelle Lake Reception Center. Interment will be in the Dubois City Cemetery in Dubois, ID.

A special thank you to all of the staff at Murray intermountain Hospital and the Donation team for the loving care and up most respect they showed Josh and Sharada during his last days here on earth. And for the special souls that got to receive Josh's precious gifts, we will forever be great full that Josh's legacy will still live on through them.

Published in Post Register on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
LaBelle Lake Reception Center
AUG
30
Funeral service
05:00 PM
LaBelle Lake Reception Center
Funeral services provided by
Eckersell Funeral Home - Rigby
101 West Main St.
Rigby, ID 83442
208-745-6604
