Joshua Ryan Youngstrom, 39, of Idaho Falls, Idaho passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020. He was born November 13, 1980 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the son of Lewis Jay Youngstrom and Joyce Rasmussen Youngstrom.Josh was raised in and attended schools in Rigby; earning a GED. On September 26, 1998 he married Genni Thorne, his high school sweetheart, in LaBelle, Idaho. They were blessed with six children. Although they divorced, they remained friends. In October 2018, Josh met Sharada, his "wifey", best friend, and love for the last two years of his life. He was a father figure to her 4 kids; together, they had 9 amazing kids. From day one it just felt they were meant to be together forever. It was a perfect fit. Even though we only had two years with him, he made it feel like a lifetime of love and happiness. Because of Josh we will forever have an eternal family. Always and forever. Josh worked for Knife River Construction, HK Construction and was a part owner of Red Line Construction. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; and participated in the VNEA Pool League. He enjoyed being outdoors, more specifically the mountains. He loved to go four-wheeler and Razor riding and to be together with family. Josh is survived by his Daughters, Kelcee Youngstrom, Lizee Youngstrom, both of Idaho Falls, ID; sons, Kadin Youngstrom, Nick Youngstrom, and Coleton Youngstrom, all of Idaho Falls, ID; his fiancé, Sharada Gallup and her children; Kacen Bryars, Kadge Bryars, Bryndley Bryars, and Taeley Bryars; parents, Jay and Joyce Youngstrom of Rigby, ID; sisters, Jaylene (Robert) Wood of Huntington Beach, CA and Jennifer (Brad) Coen of Rigby, ID; brothers, Jim (Shannon) Youngstrom of Rigby, ID, Jeff Youngstrom of Idaho Falls, ID, Jody (Courtney) Youngstrom of Menan, ID, Jamie Youngstrom of Rigby, ID, and Jerry (Ginger) Youngstrom of Idaho Falls, ID. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Katie Ann Youngstrom. A funeral service will be held Sunday, August 30, 2020, 5:00 PM at the LaBelle Lake Reception Center. (678 N. 4212 E., Rigby, ID). The family will visit with friends from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. also at LaBelle Lake Reception Center. Interment will be in the Dubois City Cemetery in Dubois, ID. A special thank you to all of the staff at Murray Intermountain Hospital and the Donation team for the loving care and up most respect they showed Josh and Sharada during his last days here on earth. And for the special souls that got to receive Josh's precious gifts, we will forever be grateful that Josh's legacy will still live on through them.