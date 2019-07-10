Services Eckersell Funeral Home 101 West Main St. Rigby , ID 83442 208-745-6604 For more information about Jostin Talcott Resources More Obituaries for Jostin Talcott Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jostin Talcott

1943 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Jostin Delano Talcott age 75 of Idaho Falls, Idaho passed away due to injuries sustained in an accident on July 8, 2019 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He died as he lived, making his own choices and he was loved despite his stubborn ways.



Jostin was born on October 6, 1943 in Fayette, Iowa to Wesley and Theresa Talcott, the youngest of three boys to parents who were very liberal and admired President Franklin Roosevelt that they named their youngest son after him. Despite their influence, he was a very independent thinker even at a young age. He spent his youth working hard on his family's dairy farm in Iowa and attending Wesleyan Methodist Church. He graduated from high school in Iowa and graduated with two BS degrees in Psychology and in Bacteriology from Brigham Young University. He served in the US Air Force before being honorably discharged.



He met his first wife Dianne Oliver-Jensen while serving in the Air Force at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi. They married in 1970 and had five children. They were married for 34 years. He married Peggy Annett in 2005.



Jostin and his young family moved from place to place before finally settling down in Idaho Falls. In the Air Force they moved from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho to Kansas City, Missouri. Then after an honorable discharge from the military, Jostin began a master's degree program at Brigham Young University. Then they moved to Wisconsin, Illinois, Mississippi (twice). He found work in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho at the Bunker Hill Zinc refinery. When the refinery closed, he moved to Idaho Falls where he received training in Radiation Safety Technology. He worked at INEL as a Health Physics Technician until he retired.



Jostin was an active member of the Idaho Falls Church of Christ. He loved to ride his bike and did so every day, even in the winter. He was notorious for experimenting with food and devised horrendous concoctions that disgusted his children and grandchildren-bless his generous heart! A wealth of knowledge, Jostin loved to share obscure historical and scientific facts. He was an avid debater of politics and moral principles especially one on one. He was not afraid to voice his opinion publicly by writing letters about issues that meant something to him. Toys were a special part of his life and he had a collection of favorites at his home that he and his grandchildren enjoyed together when they came to visit him on his little farm. He enjoyed taking care of his pony, ducks, geese, chickens, goat, cat, and whatever other animal wandered onto his property. These animals were a delight for the grandchildren. Jostin was also very patient teaching his older grandchildren games such as chess and carroms and enjoyed swinging the younger ones on his homemade swing and singing them silly songs.



Jostin is survived by his wife, Peggy, his five children Bradford (Jenni) Talcott of Ammon; Eric (Audra) Talcott of Gerlingen, Germany; Theresa (Andy) Pocock of Sequim, Washington; Dorothy (Larry) Olsen of American Fork, Utah and Esther (Gary) Pruiksma of Salt Lake City, Utah. Two stepchildren, Robert (Ailene) Annett of Lewisville and Bryan Annett (Analyn) of the Philippines, brother Steve (Elinor) Talcott of Huntington Beach, California. He has 18 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren and 5 step-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Wesley and Theresa Talcott of Davenport, Iowa and his brother Conrad Talcott of Granite City, Illinois and two stepchildren.



Funeral services will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11 am at Idaho Falls Church of Christ, (2650 Plommon St, Idaho Falls, ID 83402). Visitation will be Sunday, July 14 from 6 pm to 8 pm. and prior to service from 9:30 am to 10:45 am. Interment will be at Lewisville Cemetery. Published in Post Register on July 10, 2019