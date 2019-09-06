|
Joy Adrene Felsted Hobbs, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 5, 2019, at her home.
Joy was born December 13, 1930, in Blackfoot, Idaho, to Edwin LeRoy Felsted and Ana Luella Felsted. She grew up and attended schools in Blackfoot and Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School.
On June 10, 1949, she married Bill Hobbs in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Together they raised five children, Dan, Steve, Mike, Connie, and Julie. Joy and Bill made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Joy was a devoted homemaker.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. One of the highlights of her life was working with the Special Needs Adult Primary. She loved flowers and gardening and always had a beautiful yard. In addition, she and her husband were avid square dancers. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren loved being with her. We celebrate her life and are excited about the reunion she is experiencing in the afterlife with her husband and daughters.
Joy is survived by her loving sons, Daniel Lynn (Tamara) Hobbs of Pocatello, ID, Steven Loyill (Linda) Hobbs of Idaho Falls, ID, and Michael Lane (Celestine) Hobbs of Albuquerque, NM; brother, Samuel Cotterell of Bozeman, MT; 18 grandchildren, and 34 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and daughters, Connie Lee Hobbs and Julie Lavon Hatch.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the North Stake Center, 955 Memorial Drive, with Eric Turner officiating. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday at Wood Funeral Home, and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Post Register on Sept. 6, 2019