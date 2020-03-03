|
|
|
Joy S. Quayle passed away peacefully on Friday, February 28th surrounded by her family.
Joy led a full life. She worked as a registered nurse at the University of Michigan Operating Room and Eye Center. She and her loving husband, Robert Quayle, then moved their family to Palisades, Idaho where she successfully learned to run a general store and became an award-winning Postmaster. She was Postmaster in Palisades, Iona, and Irwin, Idaho until her retirement. She enjoyed her remaining years in the beautiful surroundings she created in Driggs and finally Idaho Falls, Idaho.
She was preceded in death by her parents L.G. and Rena Thayer and her amazing partner in life, Robert Quayle.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Published in Post Register on Mar. 3, 2020