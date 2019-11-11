|
Erma "Joyce" Danielson, 89, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 9, 2019, at Parkwood Meadows Assisted Living Community. She was under the care of OneSource Home Health and Hospice and her loving family.
Joyce was born February 7, 1930, in Iona, Idaho, to James Campbell and Elida "Lida" Elvira Campbell. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls.
On March 15, 1953, she married Edwin Dean Danielson in Rigby, Idaho. Joyce and Dean made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Dean passed away on March 31, 1995.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Later-day Saints. Joyce enjoyed dolls, flowers and anything Native American. Her greatest joys in life were her children and grandchildren.
Joyce is survived by her loving children, daughter, Judy (Aaron McRae) Rawson of Idaho Falls, ID, daughter, Shirley Carpenter of Idaho Falls, ID, daughter, Sheila (Jeff) Ellingford of Rigby, ID, daughter, Terrie (George) Morken of Ammon, ID, daughter, Karen Hadley of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Gerald (Anita) Campbell of Idaho Falls, ID, brother, Larry (Coral) Campbell of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Belva Bell of Idaho Falls, ID; 14 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Edwin Dean Danielson; brothers, Elden Campbell, Homer Campbell and Jerry Campbell; sisters, Helen Goldsmith, Anna Glick, Dorothy "Dot" Green, and Donna Campbell.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Nov. 11, 2019