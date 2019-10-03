|
Joyce Olsen Rowbury Marler, 91 of Lehi, Utah passed away Monday September 30, 2019, at the Covington Senior Living Center in Lehi, Utah.
Joyce was born November 19, 1927 in Idaho Falls, Idaho the daughter and only child of William Howard Olsen and Mabel June Briggs Olsen. She graduated from Rigby High School in 1946 and continued her education receiving her Associates Degree from Stephen's College in Missouri in 1948.
Joyce married Floyd C. Rowbury on the 22 of July 1955 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They were later divorced. She married Glenn Marler on the 10 of May 2002 in Cottonwood, Arizona. He preceded her in death on October 23, 2013.
Joyce was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved the outdoors, animals, thrift stores and adventures.
Joyce is survived by her children; William Craig (Kathy) Rowbury of Tetonia, Idaho and Paul Briggs (Peggy) Rowbury of Tetonia, Idaho, Wendy (John) Rogers of Lehi, Utah, Beth Whittaker of Vancouver, Washington. She has fourteen grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and a husband, Glenn Marler.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in the Eckersell Memorial Chapel (101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho 83442). The family will meet with friends prior to the service from 11:00 AM to 11:45 AM at Eckersell's. Interment will be in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 3, 2019