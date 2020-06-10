Juanita Mae Cole Colvin Grkovic, 92 years old, and a longtime resident of Salmon, Idaho passed away on June 4, 2020.



Juanita was born to Rufus and Pearl Cole on May 22, 1928 at their family home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She had 3 brothers Lloyd, Ray, and Ferrel, and 2 sisters, Helen Brownell and Alene Severson, all whom are deceased. She graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1946. March 29, 1947, she married Ray Colvin and moved to Salmon, Idaho. He passed in 1985. She also married Nicholas Grkovic on June 19, 1992. Nicholas died on June 21, 1996. Juanita is survived by 2 daughters, 7 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren... Sandra (Ron) Waite and daughters, Jennifer (Tyler) Sessions, and children... Jayden Jones, Jake, Jacee, and Ethan Sessions, Amy Waite (Damon Tallcouch), Katie (Mike) Metters and children...Mathew, Hannah, Emma, Madison, and Abigail, and Rachel ( Jake) Jenson, and children...Annika, Zane, and Morgan, Deborah( Terry) Boots and children, Brandon Boots and children... Alissa Boots and Ryker Boots, Jamie ( Kamille) and children... Brynlee, Boston, and Berklei Boots, and Chris (Teresa) Boots and children... Lindsey, Oaklee and Krew.



Mom was a spunky, confident little lady with a great sense of humor and quick wit. When someone would comment on how short she was, she would reply with. "Big things come in small packages or I may be little but I'm mighty!"



She was a devoted wife and would often say how lucky she was to have two wonderful husbands. She was also a loving mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren were always excited to visit and say that some of their fondest memories were about how fun she was, hanging out in the jewelry store and wondering just what was in the grab bags; as well as, exploring Blackrock to find "Indian beads." They also loved how she would make holidays extra special with her beautifully decorated table and delicious meals never forgetting their favorite, homemade rolls and jam.



Mom loved her pets and they adored her. Her cat, Sasha even slept with her and watched over her at night up to the very end of her life.



She took great pleasure in shopping, especially for clothes or shoes. One of her granddaughters fondly referred to her as a "fashionista!" She wore high heels when the rest of us were stumbling around in flats!



Mom was an excellent saleswoman, gifted artist, seamstress, gardener, avid reader, and decorator. She could make a thing of beauty from nothing more than a rock or a pile of weeds! She also thoroughly enjoyed golf which she undertook in her senior years and greatly missed it when her failing health forced her to quit. She traveled to many places in the continental United States, Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, the Caribbean, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and China. Mom appreciated everywhere she went, but she had a special place in her heart for China which was somewhat ironic since during her trip she suffered with an abscess tooth! She was determined to be positive!



Mom was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer. She was also a member of the Eastern Stars, PEO, and Elks' Lodge. She did volunteer service at the museum and took pleasure in sharing many stories with her visitors. She also volunteered at Rags and Wags and was a loyal customer there as well.



She loved being out-of-doors. Mom and Dad would go to the mountains somewhere along the river most weekends...exploring, jeeping, camping, fishing, picnicking, and absorbing the beauty, solitude, and tranquility of nature around the Salmon area.



Mom loved her home in Salmon and never tired of looking at Sal Mountain which she often referred to as her mountain! She would just sit on her patio and be completely content enjoying the scenic beauty and peaceful quiet of Ideal Acres.



Two years ago, Mom was honored to be chosen as the Grand Marshall of the Salmon River Days' Parade and was so touched by the smiles, cheers, and well wishes she received from her Salmon friends. She felt fortunate to be a part of such a wonderful, caring community.



During the last years of her life, when she was struggling with asthma and couldn't breathe or get around very well, she was deeply grateful to be ale to stay in her beloved home and for the gentle, loving care given to her by her daughter, Debbie Boots and son-in-law, Terry.



Mom was a strong woman, she loved life and was positive and optimistic. She always looked for the silver lining! She was admired by many, especially her family, and although we will dearly miss her, we take comfort in the fond memories she has left with us, in John 3:16, John 11:25-26, and in knowing that she is now free from suffering and is with her loved ones and her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



Services are under the direction and care of Jones & Casey Funeral Home in Salmon, Idaho.



