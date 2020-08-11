Juanita Fern Rose, 94, of Blackfoot, passed away, Friday, August 7, 2020 at her home.
Juanita was born March 24, 1926 in El Dorado, Kansas the sixth of nine children of Louis William and Grace Mae Junkins Roberts.
Juanita attended grade school in El Dorado before the family moved to Pocatello and graduated from Pocatello High School.
Juanita was married to Don W. Leavitt for 20 years and to this union five children were born. On September 19, 1964, she married Russell Wayne Rose in Elko, Nevada. They had one son, Gary, who passed away at birth.
Juanita was a member of the Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church for 69 years, making her their longest member. She taught Sunday School for 20 years, served as Circle Chair, was Noble Grand of the Rebekah Lodge, and a member of Homemakers Club.
Some of Juanita's favorite hobbies included sewing, cooking, baking, crocheting, and playing games. She enjoyed camping and fishing during the summer months. She loved to travel. She visited many states, including Alaska and Hawaii and lived in Boston, Massachusetts; Norfolk, Virginia; and Redondo Beach, California for short periods in her life.She toured Canada and Mexico and was fortunate to have traveled two times to Europe, visiting England, Holland, Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, and France.
Juanita is survived by her children, Terry Don Leavitt (Maggie) of Blackfoot, Steven Laverne Leavitt (Pat Crossley) of Blackfoot, Cindy Grace Richardson of Boise, Cheryl Sue Sorensen (David) of Aberdeen, and Julie Ann Larson (Howard) of Blackfoot; 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Rose; her parents, Louis & Grace Roberts; son, Gary Wayne Rose; and eight siblings.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Grove City Cemetery. Family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service at Hawker Funeral Home.
Due to the recent health concerns, the family will be holding a private family service. Please share your thoughts and memories of our mother on the online guestbook at:www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers please feel free to donate in our mother's memory to the Jason Lee United Methodist Church, 168 S University Ave, Blackfoot, ID 83221 or the Blackfoot Senior Citizens Center, (http://seniors4ever.com/make-a-donation/
) 20 E Pacific Street, Blackfoot, ID 83221.