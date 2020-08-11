1/1
Juanita Rose
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita Fern Rose, 94, of Blackfoot, passed away, Friday, August 7, 2020 at her home.

Juanita was born March 24, 1926 in El Dorado, Kansas the sixth of nine children of Louis William and Grace Mae Junkins Roberts.

Juanita attended grade school in El Dorado before the family moved to Pocatello and graduated from Pocatello High School.

Juanita was married to Don W. Leavitt for 20 years and to this union five children were born. On September 19, 1964, she married Russell Wayne Rose in Elko, Nevada. They had one son, Gary, who passed away at birth.

Juanita was a member of the Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church for 69 years, making her their longest member. She taught Sunday School for 20 years, served as Circle Chair, was Noble Grand of the Rebekah Lodge, and a member of Homemakers Club.

Some of Juanita's favorite hobbies included sewing, cooking, baking, crocheting, and playing games. She enjoyed camping and fishing during the summer months. She loved to travel. She visited many states, including Alaska and Hawaii and lived in Boston, Massachusetts; Norfolk, Virginia; and Redondo Beach, California for short periods in her life.She toured Canada and Mexico and was fortunate to have traveled two times to Europe, visiting England, Holland, Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, and France.

Juanita is survived by her children, Terry Don Leavitt (Maggie) of Blackfoot, Steven Laverne Leavitt (Pat Crossley) of Blackfoot, Cindy Grace Richardson of Boise, Cheryl Sue Sorensen (David) of Aberdeen, and Julie Ann Larson (Howard) of Blackfoot; 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Rose; her parents, Louis & Grace Roberts; son, Gary Wayne Rose; and eight siblings.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Grove City Cemetery. Family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service at Hawker Funeral Home.

Due to the recent health concerns, the family will be holding a private family service. Please share your thoughts and memories of our mother on the online guestbook at:www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers please feel free to donate in our mother's memory to the Jason Lee United Methodist Church, 168 S University Ave, Blackfoot, ID 83221 or the Blackfoot Senior Citizens Center, (http://seniors4ever.com/make-a-donation/) 20 E Pacific Street, Blackfoot, ID 83221.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post Register from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HAWKER FUNERAL HOME Blackfoot Location

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved