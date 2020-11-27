Judie Corrine Gneiting, 79, of Rigby, passed away on November 24, 2020, at Rigby Lake Assisted Living.
Judie arrived on June 13, 1941, in Rigby, Idaho, to Lester and Donna Gneiting. Her father fondly called her my "yellow rose" referring to the wild yellow roses that bloomed in mid-June near their home in Menan. She ran around the family's farm barefoot in the summer and later working the farm with her siblings: Nolan, Otto, Montie, Deanna, Nita, Allonna, Frank, Dale, and Bill. She loved sharing memories of her brothers shooting the neighbors chickens, building forts, riding her trike to town, graduating to the tractor and eventually the Buick. She laughed about pushing the Buick down the driveway to "borrow" gas from the farm gas tank and pushing it back out so the folks would not see the taillights.
After graduation Judie moved in with her brother Otto and his family in Idaho Falls. She loved working downtown for an investment firm. Otto introduced her to his friend, Walt Boltz, and they eloped in Elko, Nevada. It wasn't long before Wendy was born, and then Matt 4 years later, making her family complete.
Judie had many professions: back downtown with the investors, driving truck during potato harvest, selling children's clothes in the Mall, and finally landing an administrative job with Idaho National Laboratory. Judie often spoke fondly of her opportunities at the INL and the many cherished friendships.
Judie's grandchildren, Kym, Nikole, Alexandria, and Lawson will tell you she was the best Nana ever and loved to reminisce with her all the great times they shared. She shared a special bond with her great-grandson Grayson, who recently said "Nana, don't you remember we used to be best friends?"
Judie will always be remembered for her classy chick styles (both her home and dress), beautiful flowers, but most of all, her friendly and fun personality. Through all her many trials, she always stayed positive and never lost her love or faith in God. She lived in many places, but recently asked to go home to Menan. Mom you are finally free, and the chains have been broken. We hope you soar!
Judie is survived by her children Wendy Savkranz (Tim) and Matt Boltz (Leslie); grandchildren, Kym Hendricks (Ty) and Nikole Kirby (Jason), Alexandria Boltz, and Lawson Boltz; great-grandchildren, Grayson and Preslee Hendricks, and one Kirby on the way; siblings, Nolan Gneiting (Dawn), Deanna Brizzee (Noel), Nita Hix (Ron), and Frank Gneiting (Jani).
The family thanks Nolan and Dawn Gneiting and Ron and Nita Hix for their special love and for providing mom with lots of companionship and laughter. Also, a big thank you to Michelle and her staff at Rigby Lake Assisted Living.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the Grant Central Cemetery.
