Judith Ellen White Johnson, 77 of Rigby, formally of Mineral Wells, Texas, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at her home from various health concerns, which she bore with dignity and grace.
Judith was born March 13, 1942 in Douglas, Arizona to Murrell Edison White and Zola Rachel Mortenson White. She was the second of four daughters.
On April 7, 1961, she married Paul R. Johnson in Douglas, Arizona; their marriage was solemnized in the Mesa, Arizona Temple on December 19, 1973. They were blessed with 1 daughter, Barbara, and 3 sons, Jeffery, Daniel and Brian.
Judith was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and gave her all to whatever she was asked to do. She served with compassion and dedication.
She was very talented and able to create pretty much anything she put her mind to. Sewing, painting, drawing, and crocheting, were just a few of her many talents. She loved the outdoors; trees, mountains, rocks, and birds. She taught us how to find joy in the simple things of life and how to always be grateful.
She is survived by her husband, Paul R Johnson of Rigby; son, Jeffery Paul Johnson (Patricia) of Columbia, South Carolina; daughter, Barbara Denean McKenna (Alvin) of Rigby; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Murrell and Zola White; sisters, Murline, Linda and Suzy and sons Daniel Eugene Johnson and Brian Lane Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Chapel located at 364 N 4100 E., Rigby. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., prior to services at the church. Interment will be in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery; services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank the wonderful ladies from Aspen Home Health and Hospice for their loving, compassionate care they gave to our beloved wife and mother. They are angels on earth.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 31, 2019