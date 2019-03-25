Resources More Obituaries for Judith Muir Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Judith Muir

1939 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Judith Ann Muir, of Idaho Falls, peacefully returned to her heavenly home on March 20, 2019. She was born on March 29, 1939 in Rochester, Minnesota. Daughter of Arthur O. Johnson and Martha Moe Johnson.



As a young girl, she enjoyed tap dancing, sewing, ice skating, and playing the piano and accordion. Judy graduated from Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis and attended the University of Minnesota and BYU in the nursing program. On April 16, 1950 she was baptized into The and remained a faithful member the rest of her life.



On December 22, 1960, she married her eternal companion, James Muir Jr., in the Idaho Falls Temple. She was a selfless, humble, and devoted homemaker, wife and mother of 12 children. Judy was uniquely talented in music and composed many of her own uplifting and religious songs on the piano. Music and genealogy were her passions. She was thrifty and fun and an active community member and teacher. She centered her home on Jesus Christ and His teachings.



Judy is survived by: Son: Brian (Michelle) Muir of Kemmerer, WY; Daughter: Charlene (Chris) of Granada, Nicaragua; Daughter: Lori (Joe) Miller of Savage, MN; Son: Brad Muir of Idaho Falls, ID; Daughter: Debra Hansen of Idaho Falls, ID; Daughter: Stephanie (Jeff) Jimenez of Moscow, ID; Son: Scott (Melissa) Muir of Garland, UT; Son: John (Maria) Muir of Orem, UT; Daughter: Jennifer Muir of Idaho Falls, ID; Son: Josh Muir of Ogden, UT; Daughter: Jill (Cory) Morley of West Jordan, UT; and 32 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Arthur and Martha Johnson, brother, Alan Johnson, her beloved son, David Muir, and husband, James Muir Jr.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Woodruff 1st Ward, 1660 12th Street. The family will visit with friends 6-8:00 p.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 1st Street, and from 9:30-10:45 a.m., prior to services at the church. Interment will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.