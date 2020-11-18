Sunrise 1948 - Sunset 2020
Judy Louise was born on October 19, 1948, in Salmon, ID. She was the first born of Edward (Ted) and Margaret (Toots) Foster. The oldest of 8, she was followed by siblings Bill, Dan, Abe, Jennie, Ellen, Peggy & John. The family moved between Montana, Idaho and Washington as it grew, finally settling in Darby, Montana.
Judy graduated from Darby High school in 1967. After high school, she met Charles L. Kimmel, and they were married on June 5th 1970. To this union, two wonderful daughters were born: Margaret Louise (July 31, 1971), who got her mothers' charm and compassion, and Marla Lorette ( March 1st, 1973), who got her mothers' strength and spirit. Judy and Charles later divorced. Judy never remarried, spending her time loving life, horses, boxer dogs and her daughters.
Judy moved to Dillon, MT, and completed her education, graduating with honors from Western Montana College with degrees in Education and Accounting. After graduation, Judy worked at Dillon High School as a substitute teacher and educator for children with learning disabilities. She enjoyed teaching and loved it when she saw the kids bring their grades up!
She later moved to Idaho Falls to work for Idaho Asphalt Co as their office manager and head accountant, a job she dearly loved and retired from after 22 years. During this time, Judy enjoyed watching her daughters grow, horse racing, car racing and spending her summer with her grandchildren. It was here she achieved her life dream of owning and raising Appaloosa horses. Judy was a talented artist and created beauty her entire life. She also held a passion for cooking as well as helping others.
After retirement, Judy moved back to Montana, until health issues caused her to move off her mountain home and move back to Idaho to be closer to her daughters.
Judy passed away, November 11, 2020, in Buhl Idaho, of COPD complicated by COVID-19. Our hearts are broken.
Judy is survived by her two daughters, Margaret (Andy) Bunton and Marla (Dave) Ruhter. She is also survived by grandchildren Jordyn (Wilfredo) Lopez, Shay Ruhter and Trever Ruhter, and great-grandchildren Sophia and Malachi , who will miss their GG dearly.
Judy was preceded in death by both parents and two brothers. She will be missed by her surviving children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and the large family we have. Cremation has taken place and private family services will be planned for a later date.
Judy's family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Evergreen Assisted Living, Hospice Visions and St. Luke's Clinic for the wonderful care and support. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Judy's name to Twin Falls Search & Rescue, Boxer dog rescue, your local food share, or a charity of your choice
.
And now may the courage of the early mornings dawning, The strength of the eternal hills, And wide open fields, And the silent streams, The beauty of the flowered garden, The love that makes the family, and that alone can build the Peace of the world. The life that is Christ, And the peace of the evenings ending, And of the midnight, Be with you now and forever. Amen R.A. Burkhart