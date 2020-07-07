Judy Ann Rawson was born September 6, 1947 in Portland Oregon passed away July 2, 2020 in Idaho Falls.



Judy was a mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and beloved friend to may.



Judy passed away July 2, 2020 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with her loved ones by her side.



Judy was born in Portland Oregon and lived many places as a child, Judy lived on a ranch in Victor Idaho with her grandparents. Judy also lived in Ririe Idaho where she went to high school. She lived a few more places in Idaho and Montana. Judy lived in Idaho Falls, ID for most of her adult life where she worked as a housekeeper at the Shilo Inn for 20+ years. When Judy retired, she loved to spend her time at home with her family and birds. Judy loved to go camping and spending time outdoors. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Judy loved to knit, bake and teach her granddaughters how to make candy. She taught all her older grandchildren to sew so they all had that life skill.



Judy was very loving person. She took in all the neighborhood kids as if they were her own. She treated them no different then her own children and grandchildren. She touched the life's of so many and will be dearly missed.



Judy is preceded in death by her mother and father Joyce and Dean Danielson and her grandparents James and Lida Campbell.



She is survived by, her lifelong partner John "Aaron" McRae, Sisters Shirley Carpenter, Terrie (George) Morken, Karen Hadley, Sheila (Jeff) Ellingford. Her Children, Elaine Rawson (Mickey Green), Kelly (Dominique) Rawson, Tyrel (Marina) McRae, Henry (Misty) McRae, Angie (Robert) Davies, Jermey McRae, Chris Dougan. She had 16 grandchildren and a handful more that she claimed and 5 great granddaughters.



She was well loved and truly will be missed.



Services pending at a later date at Wood Funeral Home.



