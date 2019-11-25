|
Judith "Judy" W. LaFollette Rydalch, 83, of Rexburg, passed away of Alzheimer's on November 16, 2019, surrounded by her daughters, Shannon of St. Anthony, Idaho who retired early to help with mom, and Cheryl of Menan, Idaho.
Judy was born November 6, 1936, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Robert W. and Helen Unteidt LaFollette. Her mother played piano at a famous dance school, allowing Judy to take lessons. Her love of dancing carried her throughout her life. Later her family moved to St. Anthony, where they built a house and bait shop by the Del Rio bridge. Judy and her brother, Jerry, ran the bait shop all through out their school years. Judy graduated from Fremont High and went to work at the phone company.
While at a dance she met a farmer from Plano who danced her off her feet. Judy married DeWaine R Rydalch in April of 1956. Judy won numerous awards for quilting and painting. She also helped on the farm.
Judy worked for the Rexburg Police Department for 22 years, retiring in her seventies. After DeWaine passed, she was lucky to have a special friend in Darwin Brown. Together they visited the world, and enjoyed rides all over the West on his motorcycle.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband, DeWaine, parents, a brother, Jerry LaFollette, and step-father, Kenneth Brower.
Surviving are her two daughters, Shannon and Cheryl; grandchildren, Jade (Shanda) Lewis, Garren Lewis (Camille Harker), Judy (Russ) Bye; and three great-grandchildren, James, Haily, and Natalie.
The family would like to thank Qualicare, and especially Ana for her loving care of mom; also Aspen Hospice, nurse Ann and her team. Special thanks to Shanda for her help and compassion.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 2, at the Parker Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, December 1, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com
Published in Post Register on Nov. 25, 2019