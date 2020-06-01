Our dear and noble aunt Judy Thomson, age 75, passed peacefully out of this crazy world the evening of May 29, 2020. She is reunited with all her siblings and parents.



October 4, 1944, Judy was born to Royle Swainston and Mary L. Beck Thomson, the youngest of 6 children; joining Jack, Van, Roy, Mary Ann, and Tim. Judy was delivered tiny -just over 3 lbs. in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Mary warmed this tiny girl in a box by the wood stove.



She grew up on the farm in Moody, learning to work hard - pulling beets, milking cows, hauling hay, and getting the spuds in. "It was a good life. Money wasn't plentiful, but love was."



Judy learned to play the piano and the accordion. She graduated from Sugar Salem High School.



She attended Ricks College, and University of Utah, earning a Bachelor degree with a teaching endorsement. She was a lifelong school teacher, and spent some time as a girls sports coach. She taught in Duchesne UT, Shelley ID, and South Fremont (St Anthony) school districts and worked a little bit as a secretary. She was very active in IEA; and taking students to regional, state and national Business Professionals of America (BPA) conferences- at the beginning of the computer age!! She was loyal faculty to all the school sporting events, Her students will always be grateful for Ms. Thomson.



We will certainly miss our spunky 'tell it like it is' matriarch. Judy never married, but she was another grandmother - She loved all of us as if we were her own children just the same. We all learned from her wisdom, caring, and willingness to tell us what we needed -sometimes a bit blunt. At the same time, her counsel was often calming and reassuring, cheering us on to do great things with our lives.



Out of her own notes "I speak my mind, because it hurts to bite my tongue all the time."



She knew and cherished each of her Sugar City neighbors. There were many Christmas & holiday treats and cards exchanged. Judy didn't miss a graduation, wedding, funeral, or any family celebration that she felt good enough to travel to, but there would be a card if she couldn't make it.



We are okay that she is released from that wheelchair. After cancer and several knee and hip surgeries, an extended recovery stay in Salt Lake City (Legacy) she was resigned to getting around slowly, and didn't want to be a burden on people to get her to town for appointments. She invested in apartment dwelling at the Homestead Assisted Living Center. There of course, she made friends with all the neighbors in her new home - Which she called the 'waiting room for heaven'. She was active on the Resident Council, and even had a 'job' on the weekends at the front desk.



She was a precious soul, and she always shared her big smile, even when she was hurting. "Don't worry about me. I'm doing okay, really. Love ya." When she couldn't sleep, she would write down and name off all of her nieces & nephews, clear down to the newest babies, and say extra prayers for each one.



Some of her favorite things: Lady Bugs, butterflies, sunflowers, daisies, wolves, bears, dream catchers; a treasure trove of wind up toys, and albums of keepsake book marks. She accumulated book cases of good books, and shared that love of reading with many!



Judy liked a good game of Pinochle, Scrabble, Yahtzee and really enjoyed those afternoons around the table with friends. She also enjoyed the TV game shows!



She loved Frozen Yogurt, and sweet & salty snacks; and could always be counted on to have 'go home treats' to share.



Judy was a stalwart member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Over the years her testimony of her savior, Jesus Christ strengthened, and she loved to serve in the Idaho Falls and Rexburg temples. She looked forward to Sunday meetings, and read her Come Follow Me lessons diligently, even when it had to be with a magnifying glass.



She had many friends, and could be found going to West Yellowstone, or Hebgen Lake any chance she got. We loved to hear about lots of her adventures: Branson MS, Hershey's Penn., Nauvoo IL....



Each of the siblings were indebted to Judy for the way she took loving care of their parents, doting on her mother, Mary, for several years. She saved the family farm once and several years later successfully oversaw the sale of the family farm.



Judy is survived by Sister in Laws: Margie Lords Thomson, Macel Rasmussen Thomson, Karen Stander Thomson, Irene Ellis Thomson; and an infinite number of nieces & nephews, grand & great grands.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Sister: Mary Ann Thomson Mariano; Brothers: John 'Jack' Thomson, Van B. Thomson, Roy Beck Thomson, Tim B. Thomson, & brother in Law: Claude Mariano; Three nephews, one niece; great, and great grand nieces & nephews.



Oh the reunion they are having!! We are grateful for a wonderful support system And Heavenly Father's grand plan!



Special gratitude we give to Homestead Assisted Living staff for making Judy's stay there enjoyable; and many family members for their constant, dedicated loving service to Aunt Judy!



Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 4 at the Sugar City Cemetery, please bring a chair for your comfort. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Flamm Funeral Home, prior to services. Burial will be in the Sugar City Cemetery overlooking the Thomson homestead, and the Grand Teton in the distance.



From Judy's notes "Good friends are like angels, you don't have to see them to know they are there."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store