|
|
|
Judy Ann Whitworth was born on March 29th 1966 in Salmon, Idaho to Leo Keppner and Betty Salyer Keppner. Judy was raised in the Pahsimeroi Valley and attended Patterson Elementary until the 3rd grade and was then transferred to the Challis Elementary and later graduated High School from Challis. Judy loved anything to do with sewing and 4-H projects that took up most of her summers growing up, she was also the cheerleader captain through high school. Judy married Jack Whitworth on December 13th, 1987. With this union they welcomed 4 children; Evan, Tate, Seth, and Emily. Judy had multiple occupations but two things were always certain, she would not let anyone else raise her children, and family always came first. Judy attended all of her children's interests of Rodeo, Ropings, Basketball, Wrestling, and Volleyball and made sure they knew she was in the stands. She created the PET program and was an EMT out in May with other individuals, was a dispatcher for Idaho State Police, worked at Thompson Creek Mine, Salmon River Electric, and the Challis Jr/Sr High School. With Judy being an avid member, leader, and mother, she had plenty of years of experience in the 4-H department. Although Judy did not have any grandchildren of her own, she adopted any and all she could love on. Judy never let a medical statistic define her and became a true definition of a medical miracle with a smile. Many were led to believe that Judy's positivity kept her in control of any medical altering news. Judy passed away on the morning of February 22, 2020 while on Hospice Care after a 17-year Breast Cancer fight surrounded by her family. Proceeded in her death by her father Leo, brother Steve, and grandparents.
Published in Post Register on Mar. 9, 2020