1940 - 2018 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Julie Gay Gerard Dillon, was born July 15, 1940 and passed November 29, 2018. Julie grew up in Terreton, Idaho and graduated from the University of Idaho with a degree in music. She married Jack Dillon in 1966 and their adventure together took them to Las Vegas and off to San Francisco, the city Julie loved.



Julie loved music and was a patron of the SF Opera for many years. She traveled with her sister, Mary Wallace, to Argentina, England, Italy, Spain and Mexico. She worshiped at the historic Swedenborgian Church in San Francisco and was an integral member of their choir for many years. Her many nieces and nephews visited her to hear her beautiful voice many times over the years.



Julie hosted Thanksgiving for many years in the San Francisco. We would have a wonderful dinner in her favorite establishments and then walk around the city while she told us wonderful stories about her favorite city.



She worked for many years for BPM, LLC, as an Accounting Specialist before retiring when she was 72. Julie loved her job, her family, her many friends and lived her life exactly as she wanted.



Julie is survived by her brother James H. Gerard of Mesa AZ, her sister Mary M. Wallace of Fort Worth, Texas and her many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Doris Gerard, her husband Jack Dillon, her sisters Dorine Potter and Janet Black, and her little brother Robin Gerard.



Friends and family are invited to join us for a graveside memorial August 1, 2019 at Fielding Memorial at 11:00 AM. Published in Post Register on July 25, 2019