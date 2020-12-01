Julett Fackrell Jackson, 85 of Pingree, Idaho passed away Friday November 27, 2020 in Blackfoot, Idaho. LaMar was by her side holding her hand as he had done for the last 66 years of their marriage.
Julett was born in Shelly, Idaho on August 18,1935 to Heber and Bessie Oler Fackrell. She had one older sister JoAnne and three younger siblings David, Iris and Deanna. Julett has lived in the Pingree/ Thomas area most of her lifetime. She attended Rockford Elementary School and graduated from Snake River High School.
In high school Julett was active in girls basketball and was part of the twirling team. On November 19,1954 she married her high school sweetheart, LaMar Jackson in the Idaho Falls Temple.
LaMar and Julett made their home in Pingree, Idaho where LaMar rented a small farm near the Snake River. Julett was always eager to help on the farm whether it was milking cows or in the field.
Julett raised a family of 5 boys and 2 girls and fostered several other children into their home.She was an excellent homemaker and kept a very tidy house. She loved cooking for her family and friends and made sure no one ever went hungry! Everyone loved her homemade meals and especially her bread. Julett made 12 loaves of bread at a time so she could share it with neighbors, family and friends.
Julett was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in various church capacities throughout her life including Relief Society President, Visiting teacher, Young Women's and Primary. She was also an ordinance worker at the Idaho Falls Temple for 6 years. LaMar and Julett served an LDS mission in Tonga from 2002-2004, where she served as a teacher to the children of Tonga. Julett was a bus driver for the Snake River School District for 25 years and drove the bus in snow, sleet or hail! Anyone who rode her bus could feel of her love and kindness.
Some words that come to mind when describing Julett are selflessness, unconditional love and her christlike attitude. If you met her once, you felt like you were lifetime friends. Being together with family made her the happiest. She will be greatly missed by many.
Julett is survived by her husband LaMar Jackson; her children, Jerry (Sheila) of Pingree, ID, Eric (Kelli) of Blackfoot, ID, Darin (Mona) of Bozeman, MT, Julie (Bruce) of Moreland, ID, Shane of Columbiana, Ohio, Christine (David) of Tucson, AZ; siblings, David Fackrell, Iris Overfield, Deanna Parmer; daughter-in-law, Julie Thornton of Kuna, ID; 20 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Heber and Bessie Fackrell; son, Stacy Jackson; and sister, JoAnne Van Orden.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service.
Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting
