Julie Marie Smith, 50, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.
She was born April 21, 1970 in Cedar Rapid, Iowa the daughter of Tom Childs and Donna Cole Childs.
She lived in Iowa, New Mexico, Colorado, Nevada and has lived in Blackfoot since 2012.
Julie attended school in Snake River and graduated from Sandia, New Mexico High School.
She was a member of the Blackfoot Christian Fellowship where she taught Sunday School and also assisted with the kids programs at church.
Julie was a dental assistant and a cashier for All American.
She enjoyed painting by number, 5-D picture beading and fishing.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Lenarz of Blackfoot and daughter, Echo Renae Smith of Texas; mother, Donna (Gary) Davis of Las Vegas, NV and siblings, Jill (Tiger) Mynarsik and Wayne (Amy) Childs all of Las Vegas, NV.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Blackfoot Christian Fellowship.
The family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be in the Groveland Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register from May 28 to May 29, 2020.