Julie Ann George Rigby, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 11, 2020, at her home, after a battle with cancer.
Julie was born October 16, 1956, at McKee Maternity home in Rigby, Idaho, to H. Reynold and Donnetta George. At an early age, it was evident Julie had been blessed with the gift of music. Throughout her life she developed that talent and willingly and lovingly shared it with others. She sang with the Freedom Singers at Ricks College and the Young Ambassadors at BYU. She was able to travel to Europe and sang in many concerts. She participated in the Miss Idaho Falls pageant, and she spent many hours helping with the pageant and encouraging and helping many young women in pageants throughout the area. Julie sang at funerals, in church meetings, and community events. As her cancer progressed, and she could no longer sing, she wanted to listen to beautiful music.
Julie worked to support her sons for many years. Chris and Zach were the most important people in her life. She was a great example to them as she balanced her work and spending time with them. Whether going to ballgames (they are all great Utah Jazz fans) or on trips to Island Park and West Yellowstone to watch shows at the Playmill, they loved and laughed together. Julie was a paralegal secretary and worked at Valley Bank and later started her life's work as a real estate agent. Whomever she worked with became her friend, and she took great care in either selling or finding the best home for them. Julie had a great sense of style, was a wonderful decorator, and would help clients with staging and getting homes ready for sale. She would make sure lawns were mowed and that the houses were clean and showed well. Julie loved being a realtor and working with the wonderful people at Winstar Realty.
Julie is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and she loved teaching the youth. She served in the Young Women's organization for many years and also taught Sunday School. She loved and encouraged every member in her classes. She knew each one and kept track of what was going on in their lives. Julie is loved by so many youth, and as they have grown and gone on with their lives, she continued to communicate with them.
Julie was diagnosed with cancer in July of 2017, and for nearly 3 years valiantly fought that disease. She may have shed tears, but she did not complain and was ever positive. She was lovingly cared for by her boys, Christopher and Zachary; her mother, Donnetta George; Marvin Sorenson; family members and in her final days Alliance Hospice. Julie's family would like to express their appreciation to
all those who helped, loved, and encouraged her, especially to the members of her hospice team and church family.
Julie is survived by her sons, Christopher (Jordan Shaw) Rigby and Zachary (Alexis) Rigby; her mother, Donnetta George; her siblings: Ron (Nica) George, Liz (Jay) Crandall, Sylvia (Martin) Harris, Bruce (Julie) George, Diana (Dale) Veenendaal, Brad (Kelly) George, Jeanette (James) Cole; her partner, best friend, and loving caretaker, Marvin Sorenson; her grandson, Devin, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, H. Reynold George.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Brentwood Ward Building, 2040 Brentwood Drive. The family will visit with friends from Wednesday 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge, and Thursday 10-10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Rigby-Pioneer Cemetery.
Published in Post Register on Mar. 12, 2020