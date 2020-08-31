Our beloved mother June David, 80, of Boise, Idaho, died unexpectedly on August 21st, 2020 of pancreatic cancer.



She was born June 21st, 1940, to Theodore Roosevelt David and Alice Caroline Adams David of Roberts, Idaho. She was the youngest of three daughters and seven brothers



The house she grew up in did not have a modern bathroom, instead, it had an outhouse. One day our mother, who was about 6 years old at the time, went to go to the bathroom. She saw the bigger hole in the outhouse and decided to use that. The problem was that she was little, and she slipped right down into the hole and the poo! Rumor has it that it was several hours before anyone would get her out!



Our mother was hard-working. During our early years, she helped our dad run the family crop-dusting business in Eastern Idaho, Mountain States Helicopters. Later, as a single mom to four kids, she worked two jobs for many years to put a roof over our heads and feed us. For some reason, we liked to eat!



Our mother was a disciplinarian. Even though she worked two jobs, somehow she found time to show up at school unannounced and wait by for us by our locker to set us straight (right in front of our friends!) after one of us got in trouble at school.



Our mother was a "do it yourselfer." One of her favorites things to do was to dye her hair. One time her hair turned yellow from the dye. She wore yellow rollers in her hair for several days until she could get to the beauty parlor to have it fixed.



Our mother was physic. She would always say "The phone's going to ring." And sometimes that did not happen, but we gave her the benefit of the doubt. Maybe the caller had just changed their mind at the last minute.



Our mother had a great sense of humor. After her heart attack in 2013, she could no longer drive.



She would be delighted when one of us would take her shopping and she enjoyed hiding from whoever had taken her to the store that day. Who knew those electric carts could dart in and out of the aisles so fast!?



Our mother liked to crochet. During the last year, she had a goal of crocheting toys or blankets for all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved them all so much and was so proud of all of them; Her grandkids are Lyndsey, Shay, Jacob, Cache, Trinity, Dakota, Jamin, Chaz, and Tad. She was looking forward to meeting her great-grandchildren Bradley and Brinley one day.



Our mother was stubborn. During her last years of life, she refused to go live with one of us because it was so hard for her to get around. Instead of choosing to stay in her home by herself, somehow figuring out how to take the garbage cans out to the street or hang curtains while using a walker.



Our mother was generous. Everything that she had she shared with her children. When any of us needed a temporary place to live she took us, and our children, to live with her. She was not rich, but she shared everything she had.



Our mother went into the hospital On August 9th with a stomachache and we were all devasted when the diagnosis came back a few days later as Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. The last words she said to us were, "Don't cry, it's going to be okay." And "I love you." She died just 11 days later August 21st.



We love you and miss you mom, more than you know. But we know you did this "your way." And for that we are happy. We look forward to seeing you again in heaven.



She is survived by her four children, Wendy of Boise, Idaho; Cindy, of Anchorage, Alaska, Sam (Shirley) of Boise, Idaho, and Laura (Rick) of Boise, nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, as well as siblings, Dale (Louise) of Maple Valley, Wash., Ralph of Boise, Idaho, K. Don (LaDene) of Las Vegas, Nev., Ines of Ashton, Idaho, and Delmar (Noris) of Fayetteville, Ga. She had nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



There will be no funeral at her request.



