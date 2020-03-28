|
June R. Johnson, 92, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 27, 2020, at Homestead Assisted Living. She was under the care of Encompass Hospice and her loving family.
June was born June 2, 1927, in Daniels, Idaho, to Rudolph Ruegsegger and Bertha Frieda Spuhler Ruegsegger. She grew up and attended schools in Malad, Idaho. June graduated from Malad High School and later attended Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho.
In 1951, she married Otto Odean Balka in Idaho Falls. They had three children, Lee, John and Susan. Otto passed away on November 26, 1977. In May of 1969, she married Jerry Eugene Johnson in Idaho Falls, Idaho. June and Jerry made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where June worked an administrative assistant and secretary for Dr. Kennth C Hoffman. Jerry passed away on May 2, 1979.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. June was a member of multiple area organizations, including in the Idaho Federation of Women's Club, Idaho Falls Choralaires, Idaho Falls Community Concert Association and the American Gild of Organists. June also played a vital roll in the Idaho law to wear helmets. She enjoyed playing the piano and organ, ceramics, and sewing. She could also be found in the outdoors riding horses and four-wheelers.
June is survived by her loving children, son, Dr. Gordon Lee (Sandy) Balka of Green River, WY; daughter, Susan Jane (Grant) Davidson of St. Anthony; one granddaughter, Michelle (Robert) DeMeyer; and four great grandchildren, Alina, Sawyer, Anthony and Charlie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Rudolph John Ruegsegger, Eldon Jay Ruegsegger and Leland Ruegsegger; sister, Verla Ruegsegger; and her son, John Paul Balka.
Private family services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Fielding Memorial Park, 4602 South Yellowstone Highway. No public viewing will be held. Services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.
Condolences may also be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Mar. 28, 2020