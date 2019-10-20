|
|
June Rowbury Cornia, 98, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Quinn Meadows in Pocatello.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Riverside LDS Chapel.
The family will meet with friends on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6-8:00 p.m. at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. and for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019