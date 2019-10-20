Home

POWERED BY

Services
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
Resources
More Obituaries for June Cornia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Rowbury Cornia


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Rowbury Cornia Obituary
June Rowbury Cornia, 98, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Quinn Meadows in Pocatello.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Riverside LDS Chapel.

The family will meet with friends on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6-8:00 p.m. at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. and for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Interment will be in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
Download Now