June Rumble
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June Rumble, 91, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 28, 2020, at MorningStar Senior Living Center.

June was born December 19, 1928, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Francis Jorgensen and Rheva Hendrickson Jorgensen. She grew up and attended schools in Pocatello.

On October 9, 1945, she married LaMont Harry Rumble in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They lived and worked in Pocatello until 1977. They transferred to Salt Lake City, Utah, with LaMont's job and they lived in West Jordan. June worked as a National Semi Conductor technician in a microchip plant until her retirement in 1991. She and LaMont then moved to Ammon to live closer to their sons and grandchildren.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed reading, sewing, gardening, and tole painting.

June is survived by her son, Bob (Shawne) Rumble of Idaho Falls; brother, Gene (Myrna) Jorgensen of Island Park, ID; 4 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, LaMont; son, Douglas Lynn Rumble; and granddaughter, Holly Clapp.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Ammon Cemetery, 5226 E. Sunnyside Road.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post Register on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wood Funeral Home
273 North Ridge Avenue
Idaho Falls, ID 83402
(208) 522-2751
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved