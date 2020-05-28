June Rumble, 91, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 28, 2020, at MorningStar Senior Living Center.
June was born December 19, 1928, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Francis Jorgensen and Rheva Hendrickson Jorgensen. She grew up and attended schools in Pocatello.
On October 9, 1945, she married LaMont Harry Rumble in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They lived and worked in Pocatello until 1977. They transferred to Salt Lake City, Utah, with LaMont's job and they lived in West Jordan. June worked as a National Semi Conductor technician in a microchip plant until her retirement in 1991. She and LaMont then moved to Ammon to live closer to their sons and grandchildren.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed reading, sewing, gardening, and tole painting.
June is survived by her son, Bob (Shawne) Rumble of Idaho Falls; brother, Gene (Myrna) Jorgensen of Island Park, ID; 4 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, LaMont; son, Douglas Lynn Rumble; and granddaughter, Holly Clapp.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Ammon Cemetery, 5226 E. Sunnyside Road.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Ammon Cemetery, 5226 E. Sunnyside Road.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on May 28, 2020.