Justin Michael Medcalf entered this world on September 5, 1988 in Springfield, Missouri and departed on September 21, 2020 at the age of 32.
He is survived by his father, Bo Medcalf of Idaho and his mother, Susan Johanson, Ozark, Missouri, wife, Melissa, son, Miles and daughter, Arrow of Idaho Falls, daughter, Riley Medcalf of Springfield, Missouri, sister, Katie Medcalf and husband Pedro, Ozark, Missouri, sister, Olivia Rowden and husband Seth of Meta, Missouri, sisters, Jewelly Cook and husband Heath, and Airicka Medcalf of Idaho, maternal grandmother, Jean Riddle aka Mams, Ozark, Missouri, nieces and nephews, Keely, Cora, Lucas and Myra. He leaves behind a multitude of uncles, aunts, cousins and great friends.
Justin was always making jokes and keeping us laughing. His favorite joke was either "he said" or "she said." We're certain he will keep all of the angels laughing.
He had a love for music, skateboarding, skating and four wheeling. Everyone he met became a friend. He was always sharing a new song or band.
There will be a celebration of life for Justin at the Ozark Community Center, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 3pm in Ozark, Missouri.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com
.