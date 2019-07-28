|
Karen T. Hunt, 79, of Blackfoot, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family.
Karen was born February 5, 1940 in Pocatello, Idaho to John Weston Twiggs and Sarah Vera Werhahn Twiggs.
Karen was a lifetime resident of Bingham County. She attended primary school in Moreland, grade school in Riverside and graduated from Snake River High School in 1958.
On March 23, 1962 Karen married William M. Hunt in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple.
Karen worked as an administrator at the INL for 40 years, she was known as "The Boss". She and Bill were also camp hosts on the Salmon River for 16 years. They made many fabulous friends from this.
Karen was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served in all auxiliaries. She said she even served in some callings that no longer exist.
Karen loved going to garage sales with her "St. George Gang", making porcelain dolls, and knowing everyones business. She also enjoyed reading and crocheting until her eye sight started to fail. Karen especially enjoyed supporting her grandchildren's activities. She thoroughly enjoyed their 5th wheel camper, hitting the open road and spending the last 14 winters living in St. George.
Karen is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Hunt of Moreland; daughters, Stephanie Hunt of Idaho Falls, Michelle Hunt of Moreland, and Kristine (Steven) Dewey of Blackfoot; brother, Max (Eunice) Twiggs of Blackfoot; sister-in-laws, Sandra Twiggs of Thomas, Doris Twiggs of Spokane, WA; and four grandchildren, Jesse (Taylor) Vogler, Wyatt (Quincie) Vogler, William "Joey" Dewey, and Madison Dewey, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, George Weston Twiggs, Janet Wallace, and Jerry Thomas Twiggs.
The family would like to thank all of Karen's Doctors and medical providers who have cared for her.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Moreland LDS Church, 740 West, 175 North, Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Condolences may be shared at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register from July 28 to July 29, 2019